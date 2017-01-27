Open registration for Hoffman Center’s PoetryFest 2017 is Feb. 15

Last year’s PoetryFest 2016 was the first 3-day event sponsored by Manzanita Writers’ Series and the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

“All 24 registration spots filled before we could even get a press release out,” says Phyllis Mannan, one of the event coordinators. This year registration will open February 15 after press releases go out.

Three days of poetry workshops, writing, reading, networking…all immersed in the inspiration and creativity that a long beach weekend provides. What’s not to like?

Event organizers were pleased to see so many writers from Portland, as well as up and down the coast join local participants for the weekend in 2016, and hope to see a good mix again this year.

The participants all said they would return to PoetryFest in future and recommend it to others. “I feel very renewed and inspired,” said Jennifer Dorner.

The topics for 2017 are Moods and Modes.

The workshops will focus on understanding poems as modes of expression. Classes will include discussion not of poems of formalized structure like sonnets, haiku, villanelle or pantoums, but rather of poems with a mode and governing purpose like elegies, odes, aubades (love poems about dawn), blazons (poems in which the speaker describes his lover’s body) and epithalamiums (wedding poems). Participants will then pick, choose and invent their own modes of expression and ascribe different tones and feelings to each mode.

The workshops will begin with lecture/discussion and will include ample opportunity for generative writing.

Carl Adamshick is the author of Curses and Wishes, which won the Walt Whitman award from the Academy of American Poets and Saint Friend, published with McSweeney’s. Both titles received an Oregon Book Award. He has taught at Catlin Gabel and lectured at Stanford University and the American International School in Vienna, as well as being a writer in-residence at the William Stafford Archive at Lewis and Clark College. His work has been published in Harvard Review, American Poetry Review, The Missouri Review and Narrative. He is a founder and editor at Tavern Books, a non-profit press dedicated to poetry and the preservation of books.

“This tone of voice, Carl Adamshick’s, is a new one, a voice that cannot be faked and bears the marks of having been earned.” — Marvin Bell, judge for the Walt Whitman Award

Emily Kendal Frey is the author of several poetry collections, including The Grief Performance, winner of the 2012 Norma Farber First Book Award from the Poetry Society of America, and Sorrow Arrow, winner of the 2015 Oregon Book Award. She teaches at the Independent Publishing Resource Center, Marylhurst University, Portland Community College and Portland State University.

Wily, witty and weird, often haunting, sometimes heartbreaking, [Frey’s] poems…dive deep, for all their individual brevity.—Dana Levin, judge of 2012 Norma Farber First Book Award

Fee for the weekend of workshops and an introductory networking evening on Friday is $165 through March 15 and $195 after. Register at hoffmanblog.org.