Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/1/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of fireworks in Manzanita.

Took a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

1/2/2017

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in NBSP.

Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a suspicious person near Nehalem.

Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

1/4/2017

Assisted TCSO with a report of a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.

1/6/2017

Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.

1/7/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.

Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Assisted OSP with a MVA on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.

Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Wheeler.

Assisted TCSO with a suspicious person in Nehalem.

1/9/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a possible gas leak in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

1/10/2017

Took a report of a court violation in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Manzanita.

1/11/2017

Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

1/12/2017

Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.

1/13/2017

Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

Arrested a female for contempt of court in Manzanita.

Took a report of theft in Manzanita.

1/14/2017

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Manzanita.