Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/1/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of fireworks in Manzanita.
Took a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
1/2/2017
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in NBSP.
Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.
Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious person near Nehalem.
Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.
1/4/2017
Assisted TCSO with a report of a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.
1/6/2017
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.
1/7/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (48/25) in Wheeler.
Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted OSP with a MVA on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.
Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Wheeler.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious person in Nehalem.
1/9/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a report of a possible gas leak in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.
Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
1/10/2017
Took a report of a court violation in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of an unwanted person in Manzanita.
1/11/2017
Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.
1/12/2017
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.
1/13/2017
Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
Arrested a female for contempt of court in Manzanita.
Took a report of theft in Manzanita.
1/14/2017
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Manzanita.
Manzanita Public Safety Log
1/1/2017