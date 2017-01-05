Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/25/2016
Investigated a report of burglary in Manzanita.
12/26/2016
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire alarm in Manzanita.
Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.
Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
12/28/2016
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Neahkahnie.
Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disturbance near Nehalem.
Assisted OSP, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a suicidal person on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
Investigated a burn complaint in Manzanita.
12/29/2016
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
Responded to a report of juveniles skateboarding on the sidewalks in Manzanita.
12/30/2016
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Assisted OSP with a non-injury MVA on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.
12/31/2016
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Wheeler.
Responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
