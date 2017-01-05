Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/25/2016

Investigated a report of burglary in Manzanita.

12/26/2016

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire alarm in Manzanita.

Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

12/28/2016

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a report of burglary in Neahkahnie.

Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disturbance near Nehalem.

Assisted OSP, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a suicidal person on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

Investigated a burn complaint in Manzanita.

12/29/2016

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

Responded to a report of juveniles skateboarding on the sidewalks in Manzanita.

12/30/2016

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Assisted OSP with a non-injury MVA on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire call in Manzanita.

12/31/2016

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Wheeler.

Responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.