Lower Nehalem Watershed Council annual meeting announced

Tide gates, stream restoration, native plants, outreach and education – join Lower Nehalem Watershed Council in celebrating the accomplishments of 2016 during their Annual Meeting on January 12th.

The event will begin with a Year-in-Review presentation by Council Coordinator, Alix Lee, including an overview of the habitat restoration and enhancement projects the Council implemented in 2016. Following the presentation, the annual meeting will commence with a presentation of the 2017 Board of Directors nominees to the Council Membership. LNWC will vote to appoint members to serve on the Board and to guide the Council’s activities over the next year. Additionally, Council members will participate in a strategic planning session and survey to help guide the Council’s activities in 2017 and beyond.

The Annual Meeting and presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:00 pm and the Annual Meeting will follow at 7:45 pm.

Event Information: Refreshments and snacks will be served. This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

Date & Location: January 12th, 2017 at Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave, Manzanita)

Time & Agenda:

• 6:30 PM Doors open – Refreshments

• 7:00 PM Year-in-Review Presentation

• 7:45 PM Annual Meeting and Board of Director Elections

• 8:30 PM Adjourn