Listening to the land: Swimming with the wild fishes

For nearly 20 years, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has been closely monitoring the survival and downstream migration of salmon in coastal river basins.

As the assistant project leader of the Salmonid Life Cycle Monitoring Project, Derek Wiley has spent the past decade researching salmon and steelhead and making estimates about their abundance and survival rates on the northern Oregon coast, often taking his GoPro camera into the field with him to capture fish behavior and spawning.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, join Derek at the Seaside Public Library for the second of this year’s Listening to the Land presentations focused on wildlife. Admission to “Life in the River” is free.

Derek will provide a special screening of his films documenting the freshwater life of native salmon in our region. Journey’s End is an 18-minute video capturing underwater behavior and spawning of wild chum salmon, Chinook salmon, coho salmon, and Pacific lamprey in several rivers and creeks on the northern Oregon Coast. He will also share footage documenting Salmonid Life Cycle Monitoring Project activities on the North Fork Nehalem River from fall 2015 and give us an update on more recent monitoring results.

As a research biologist with ODFW, Derek supervises a field crew responsible for monitoring abundance of adult and juvenile salmonids in the North Fork Nehalem River for the Salmonid Life Cycle Monitoring Project. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Towson State University and a master’s degree in fisheries and wildlife from Frostburg State University, both in Maryland.

In 2004 he moved to John Day, to work for ODFW on a steelhead research project.

Two years later he moved to Tillamook to take his current position.

Derek is an avid fly fisherman, photographer, and videographer.

Listening to the Land is a monthly winter speaker series offered January through May and presented by North Coast Land Conservancy and the Necanicum Watershed Council in partnership with the Seaside Public Library. For more information, visit NCLCtrust.org.