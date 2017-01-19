Lady Pirates sink Bobcats, 26-14

Rain is like snow apparently, with Gaston becoming the latest school to cancel over weather Tuesday.

With a forecast of freezing rain, the Greyhounds decided to push back the game until tonight with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. in Rockaway Beach.

Still, Neah-Kah-Nie’s girls basketball have team picked up two Northwest League wins while only playing one game in the last week.

The Pirates used a strong defense to shut down Nestucca Thursday for a crucial 26-14 league win.

Then they picked up a forfeit victory over Delphian, a game slated for today.

The forfeit propelled the Lady Pirates into fourth place in the league standings with a 4-3 record. The season record also improved to 6-6 overall, while the team was ranked 23rd in Tuesday’s OSAA 2A basketball poll.

The Lady Pirates will be trying for a third time to get a home game with City Christian in the books Saturday with a 4 p.m. start.

In the game against Nestucca, Maddie Lambert led all scorers with 10 points, while Fayth Dunn and Mara Soans each added five and Katie Clifford scored four.

“It was the first home league win,” coach Corey Douma said after the victory.

“I thought the girls played great defensively. They really stepped up and played really great defense,” he added.

He admitted good defense is a necessity for his team since it has difficulty scoring. “We have got to play great defense in order to have a chance.”

The Lady Cats were led by Dakota Logan’s four points, while Olivia Leslie and Morgan Kirkpatrick each had three.

Nestucca goes to face Lions

Nestucca dropped a 45-37 decision to Knappa Saturday, is slated to travel to Columbia Christian Friday, weather permitting.

The Lady Cats will host Gaston Jan. 24 in Cloverdale.