Gordon’s update: Jan. 3

Just a quick update on the upcoming weather. It looks like tonight’s and tomorrow’s precipitation will be restricted to the central coast, from Lincoln county southward, and could come in the form of snow overnight.

If you have travels into the southern Willamette Valley area, they could get from a trace up to an inch of snow, mainly between 4am through 10am. Up towards Portland, the concern is for more windy conditions, up to 60 in the Gorge and 25 to 40 in Portland, highest between 2am through 10am tomorrow morning.

The next front is forecasted for Saturday bringing rain to the coast but should start as snow in the Coast Range Saturday morning, then to freezing rain, then to all rain. The north valley area including Portland may see snow to start then has a chance of another significant freezing rain event Saturday evening through the day Sunday before turning to all rain Sunday evening. The south valley area will see the snow to freezing rain during the day then to all rain by Saturday evening.