Finnesterre in Manzanita adds third partner

Finnesterre, a Manzanita retailer of original works by local artists and artisans and fine home goods from around the world, announces a third partner.



Finnesterre, on Laneda Avenue, was originally opened by Terri Desaro in the summer of 2011. Fred Kassab joined her in January 2014 when the shop’s square footage and selection expanded. Terri and Fred are excited to announce a new partner in thebusiness, Matt Gray, a long-time friend and part-time Manzanitan since 2003. Matt had owned and operated the pop-up Bonfire Beach Provisions for three summers in what is now Finnesterre’s street-front building.

“All three of Finnesterre’s owners have an appreciation for the unique and the finely crafted,” says Desaro, “and Fred and I are excited to have Matt’s selections broaden our offerings and take us in new aesthetic directions.” Having been a Manzanita retailer and working with Finnesterre last summer, Gray is already a familiar face to customers. “Terri & Fred have created a must-stop shop for Manzanita visitors and residents alike,” says Gray, adding that he’s ready to jump back in the retail saddle again. “I couldn’t have found a more supportive team and enjoyable environment to work in, and that extends to our wonderful sales associates, Kathleen Larson and Ann Cockerham, as well.”

Finnesterre is located at 194 Laneda Avenue.