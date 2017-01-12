Cyber Crime in Nehalem

AN UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL(S) WHO HAS REGISTERED THE DOMAIN NAME keepnehalemnehalem.org IS SENDING OUT EMAILS IMPERSONATING CITY MANAGER DALE SHAFER.The City of Nehalem and City Manager, Dale Shafer, are in no way affiliated with keepnehalemnehalem.org or the email keepnehalemnehaleem@gmail.com.

Identity theft is a growing crime. It needs to be stopped in its tracks. Impersonating a Public Official is also a crime.

The City of Nehalem and its City Manager, Dale Shafer, will not stand by while this person(s) uses Ms.Shafer’s name and reputation for their own personal agenda. This crime has been reported to the FBI and Oregon State Police, who have started investigations. If you have any information about the individual(s) who are sending these emails, or if you have received a questionable email purporting to be from Dale Shafer or the City of Nehalem, please contact City Hall or the Oregon State Police with your information.

Please don’t confuse the group that used the name keepnehalemnehalem.com with this new domain keepnehelamnehalem.org. The new group anonymously registered their domain name on January 4, 2017 and is responding to inquires posing as City Manager Shafer.

