County Democrats denounce hateful threatening speech

In response to the incident of racist hate speech that occurred during the Nehalem Mayoral election and which was reported in the North Coast Citizen on December 22, 2016, The Tillamook County Democrats strongly denounce all hateful and threatening speech and actions. We stand with every member of our community, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, immigration status, ability, sexual orientation, and gender identification. We uphold that every individual has inalienable rights and is valuable based on their humanity. We recognize that silence in regard to hateful and threatening speech is tantamount to condoning such expressions. We call for every member of our community to be alert to hate and bias-related speech and actions and to not tolerate such behaviors. Whether as members of the governing majority or the loyal opposition, we will not let hate and discrimination divide us . We call for the respect and dignity for all people in our community and beyond, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, immigration status, ability, sexual orientation, and gender identification. David McCall Chair, Tillamook County Democrats

