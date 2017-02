Community: Winter Storm Watch until 10:00PM Friday

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE AND THE NORTH OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.

* TIMING…WINTER PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY EVENING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…1 TO 2 OR 3 INCHES OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE BEFORE CHANGING TO FREEZING RAIN.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…TWO TO FOUR TENTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE.

* IMPACTS…THE ICE COULD LEAD TO TREE DAMAGE AND POWER DISRUPTIONS…AS WELL AS DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON … NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS

Instructions:

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.