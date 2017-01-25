Community News Briefs

DAILY

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Homeless Connect: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gymnasium in Tillamook. There will also be a free mobile dental clinic onsite from noon to 5 p.m., as well as pet care starting at 1 p.m. The event is open to anyone in the county who lacks a safe and stable place to call home. There will be a free hot meal, clothing, toiletries/first aid items, haircuts, tents, tarps, and other bedding, laundry access, flu shots and a nurse. There will also be community information and resources. This is a pet and child friendly event!

T’ai Chi – Yang, long form: 10 -11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St. in Manzanita. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty 503-368-7651.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

Lucy Barna: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Sandune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, Oregon Coast singer/songwriter Lucy Barna returns to the Sandune Pub.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Friday, Jan. 27

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Will West & the Friendly Strangers: 9 p.m. Sandune Pub at 127 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Live at Sandune Pub in Manzanita, Will West & the Friendly Strangers. The band creates a signature blend of Modern Folk, Roots, Pop, Bluegrass and more.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Polar Plunge: 10 a.m. at the Silver Sands Motel in Rockaway Beach. The Rockaway Police Department will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” when they sponsor the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge on the beach near the Silver Sands Motel. The event is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact the police department at 503-355-2252.

Monday, Jan. 30

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3:30 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Meditation – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tillamook County Futures Council tourism meeting: 5:30 – 7 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem; for Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler citizens, facilitated by Leila Salmon. The meeting will gather information and input from citizens on how to invest transient lodging tax dollars on facilities.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Meditation with Scripture – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Every Tuesday with Lectio Divina, Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Tillamook County Futures Council tourism meeting: 5:30 – 7 p.m. at at the Rockaway Beach Civic Facility, 276 Hwy 101 S. in Rockaway Beach for Rockaway, Garibaldi and Bay City citizens, facilitated by Erin Skaar.The meeting will gather information and input from citizens on how to invest transient lodging tax dollars on facilities.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-3846.

Writing Lounge: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lessons: 3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook: 5 – 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

T’ai Chi – Yang, long form: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St. in Manzanita. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty 503-368-7651.

DJ & Karaoke: Feeling brave? Love to sing? 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

WEEKLY

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.