Community News Briefs

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Friday, Jan. 6

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Monday, Jan. 9

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3:30 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Meditation – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Writing Lounge: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. Contact 503-368-3846.

Art of Aging Conversation: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. A representative of the Rinehart Clinic will discuss completion of POLST forms (Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) and Advance Directives, and the difference between the two. Frank Knight, current Training Officer of the Nehalem Fire District and long time EMT, will talk about some of the issues EMTs run into in emergency response situations. Join us to learn and to get your questions answered…and to make sure you are prepared. Suggested donation is $5.

Rising Tide Society: The Rising Tide Society holds their TuesdaysTogethers meetings the second Tuesday of every month. TuesdaysTogethers is a community of creative entrepreneurs in the North Coast with the mission of educating and empowering creatives to thrive in the spirit of community over competition. Contact Xiomara Gard for meeting location and time at xiomara@imagodeiphotography.com

Meditation with Scripture – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Every Tuesday with Lectio Divina, Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lessons: 3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook: 5 – 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

T’ai Chi – Yang, long form: 10 -11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St. in Manzanita. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty 503-368-7651.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Friday, Jan. 13

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Will West & the Friendly Strangers: 9 p.m. Sandune Pub at 127 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Live at Sandune Pub in Manzanita, Will West & the Friendly Strangers. The band creates a signature blend of Modern Folk, Roots, Pop, Bluegrass and more. They play Dynamic, Fresh and full of Inspiration (Improvisation) High Energy Dance Grooves to Intimate Space.

Monday, Jan. 16

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3:30 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Meditation – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Meditation with Scripture – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Every Tuesday with Lectio Divina, Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-3846.

Writing Lounge: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lessons: 3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook: 5 – 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

T’ai Chi – Yang, long form: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St. in Manzanita. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty 503-368-7651.

DJ & Karaoke: Feeling brave? Love to sing? 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

————————————————————–

WEEKLY

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.