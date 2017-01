Alerts: High Wind Watch and Warning into Wednesday

Community: High Wind Watch until 10:00AM Wednesday

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THE BEACHES AND HEADLANDS OF THE SOUTH WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL AND NORTH OREGON COAST… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* WINDS: SOUTH 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 55 TO 70 MPH ALONG THE MOST EXPOSED BEACHES AND HEADLANDS.

* COASTAL COMMUNITIES: SOUTH 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 55 MPH.

* TIMING: PEAKING TUESDAY NIGHT.

* LOCATIONS INCLUDE: FLORENCE…YACHATS…NEWPORT…LINCOLN CITY…GARIBALDI…CANNON BEACH…LONG BEACH…AND OCEAN PARK

* IMPACTS: WINDS MAY BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. SECURE OUTDOOR BELONGINGS SUCH AS DECK AND PATIO FURNITURE. NEUMAN

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH…OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Alert: High Wind Warning until 04:00PM Wednesday

.A STRONG JET STREAM WILL BE DIRECTED AT SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. A SERIES OF WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL PRODUCE VERY STRONG WIND ALONG THE COAST AND IN THE OREGON COAST RANGE. …HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF OREGON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY.

* WINDS: SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 60 MPH…EXCEPT 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 75 MPH ON EXPOSED RIDGES.

* TIMING: STRONGEST WIND WILL OCCUR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

* LOCATIONS INCLUDE: VERNONIA…VENETA

* IMPACTS: RESIDENTS SHOULD TAKE ACTION NOW TO TIE DOWN LOOSE OBJECTS IN YARDS. SOME DAMAGE CAN BE EXPECTED FROM THE HIGH WINDS…ESPECIALLY TO SIGNS AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TREE DAMAGE IS HIGHLY LIKELY, ESPECIALLY AFTER A PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW LOADING AND DAMAGE FROM RECENT FREEZING RAIN EVENTS. DRIVE WITH EXTREME CAUTION IN THE WARNING AREA AND BE PREPARED FOR FLYING DEBRIS.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.