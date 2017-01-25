City Manager not affiliated with identity thieves

A group or individual who has registered the Domain name keepnehalemnehalem.org is sending our emails pretending that they come from me, City Manager Dale Shafer.

I am in no way affiliated with this domain name nor am I affiliated with the email that they are using keepnehalenemalem@gmail.com

I take my job and my reputation very seriously. I find the fact that someone is pretending to be me and putting out emails using my name to be invasive, offensive, and illegal.

Identity theft is a growing crime and it needs to be stopped. Impersonating a Public Official is also a crime. I will not stand by while these individuals use my name and reputation for their own personal agenda. I have contacted the FBI and Oregon State Police and started investigations by both of these entities.

Please don’t confuse the group that used Keep Nehalem Nehalem with this new website. The new group registered their domain name on January 4, 2017 and is responding to inquires posing as me. I am asking anyone who thinks that they have received an email from someone pretending to be me to please give me a call at City Hall.

Sincerely,

Dale Shafer

City Manager

City of Nehalem