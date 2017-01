Alerts: Flood Warning and Flood Watch until 4:50 AM Thursday

Alert: Flood Warning until 04:50AM Thursday

NW Oregon/SW Washington Coastal Rivers Bulletin …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon… Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County .Precipitation is winding down this morning in the Northwest Oregon Coast Range, with showers expected for much of Wednesday, with an additional half-inch of rain expect between 10 am and 4 pm today. Rainfall amounts overnight came in a little below forecast amounts, and the river forecasts have been updated. Crests are a little lower than previously predicted. River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations will be issued by 5 pm Wednesday. The Flood Warning continues for The Nehalem River near Foss.

* At 9 AM Wednesday the stage was…12.4 feet / 15300 cfs.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet and flood flow is 22000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…This river will rise above flood stage around 3 PM Wednesday and is expected to crest near 15.2 ft around 4 PM Wednesday.

* Impact…Above 15 ft, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. &&

* AFFECTED AREAS: CLATSOP … TILLAMOOK

Community: Flood Watch until 04:50AM Thursday

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR THE COAST OF SOUTH WASHINGTON…NORTH OREGON AND WEST CENTRAL OREGON AS WELL AS THE WILLAPA HILLS AND COAST RANGE…AND THE NORTH AND CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY… THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON… INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS…IN NORTHWEST OREGON…NORTH OREGON COAST…NORTH AND CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON…WEST CENTRAL OREGON COAST…CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY…GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA. IN SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON…SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND WILLAPA HILLS.

* THROUGH LATE TONIGHT.

* MODERATE TO SHARP RISES ON RIVERS AND STREAMS DRAINING THE COAST RANGE AND THE WILLAPA HILLS.

* RIVERS OF CONCERN…WILSON RIVER AND LUCKIAMUTE RIVERS. THESE COULD REACH FLOOD STAGE LATER TODAY…BUT COULD VERY WELL CREST BELOW FLOOD STAGE.

* TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH TODAY…GENERALLY ANOTHER 1 TO 3 IN CHES OF RAIN WILL FALL CROSS THE WILLAPA HILLS AND COAST RANGE. ALREADY HAVE SEEN 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THOSE AREAS SINCE EARLY AFTERNOON TUESDAY.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. LANDSLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS ARE POSSIBLE…ESPECIALLY IN AND NEAR STEEP SLOPES.