Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00PM Tuesday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST TUESDAY FOR THE WILLAPA HILLS AND NORTH COAST RANGE OF OREGON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST TUESDAY.

* TIMING…MIXED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WILL TURN TO MOSTLY SNOW TONIGHT AS PRECIPITATION INCREASES. SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING BEFORE TAPERING OFF MIDDAY AND AFTERNOON.

* SNOW LEVELS…AROUND 1000 FEET TODAY…THEN CLOSER TO SEA LEVEL TONIGHT AND TUESDAY.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…2 TO 5 INCHES.

* IMPACTS…SNOW AND ICE WILL CONTINUE TO COVER ROADS ACROSS THE COAST RANGE AND WILLAPA HILLS…MAKING TRAVEL DIFFICULT BETWEEN THE INLAND VALLEYS AND THE COAST.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.