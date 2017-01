Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 10:00AM Wednesday

…A COMPLEX SERIES OF LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS WILL BRING A FEW ROUNDS OF SNOW ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

.A ONE-TWO-THREE PUNCH OF LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THE FIRST LOW SLIDES NORTH OFF THE WASHINGTON COAST THIS MORNING MAINLY AFFECTING SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND THE OREGON CASCADES. THE SECOND LOW WILL MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS WESTERN OREGON THIS AFTERNOON CONTINUING SNOW FOR THE CASCADES…FOOTHILLS…AND THE COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE WHILE SNOW LEVELS INCREASE SLIGHTLY. THE THIRD LOW SLIDES FROM OFF VANCOUVER ISLAND SOUTH AND INLAND OVER NORTHWEST OREGON TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT WIDESPREAD LOW ELEVATION SNOW. THIS THIRD SYSTEM BRINGS THE LEAST CONFIDENCE FOR LOCATIONS AND AMOUNT OF SNOW ACCUMULATION…BUT HAS POTENTIAL TO GREATLY DISRUPT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL OREGON COAST… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL DEVELOP LATE THIS EVENING AND END LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

* SNOW LEVELS…AROUND 1500 FEET THIS EVENING WILL LOWER TO NEAR OR BELOW 500 FEET LATE THIS EVENING. AREAS SOUTH OF NEWPORT WILL LIKELY REMAIN ABOVE 1500 FEET.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…MOST AREAS WILL SEE A HALF OF AN INCH TO AN INCH OF SNOW WITH LOCALLY UP TO 2 INCHES MAINLY FOR LOCATIONS ABOVE 800 FEET.

* IMPACTS…SNOW MAY RESULT IN EXTRA CHALLENGING DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO TRAVEL…DRIVE SLOWLY…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN VEHICLES.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.