Just a heads up that the river forecasts just issued by the River Forecast folks at the NWS Portland takes the Wilson River to 12.24′ around midnight tonight, Flood Stage is 12′. The Nehalem River is now forecasted to reach 15.2′ at around 3pm tomorrow, Flood Stage is 15′

Tides (Garibaldi Gauges)

Tue Low 10:14pm 1.05′

Wed High 05:02am 8.12′

Wed Low 11:04am 2.75′

Wed High 04:57pm 6.69′

Wed Low 10:59pm 1.88′