Wanderland Winter Solstice celebration Dec. 21

The following is a press release from the Wanderland Rainforest Iseum:

HOLY DAY CEREMONY: WINTER SOLSTICE

Wednesday, December 21, 12-2

“From the Darkness comes the Light.”

Ice, snow, winds, and rain sweep the earth as darkness comes earlier each day. Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year. We are in the womb of the Great Mother, the place of dreams and infinite possibilities. From this night on, the sun returns—longer each day, nurturing the seeds of spring that sleep deep in the earth.

Winter Solstice celebrates the presence of Spirit and the power of hope. At this time, we tend the Hearth and listen to the ancient wisdom stories of Light born from the deepest Dark . We will begin at noon with Sacred Story—a telling of creation myth. The ceremony that follows will focus on the magic of Regeneration—and the power of Making.

This ceremony will be led by Gwendolyn Endicott, story teller, author, Priestess. Come a little early, rather than late. Bring a journal. There is no charge, but donations toward the maintenance of the forest sanctuary are greatly appreciated.