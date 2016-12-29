Seven county businesses listed among 100 best in Oregon

Seven businesses in Tillamook County made the “100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon” list, announced at a Dec. 7 awards luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in Portland.The 100 list, developed by “Oregon Business Magazine”, is based on more than 22,000 customer reviews found on TripAdvisor, Google and other review sites.Named to the 100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon list are Garibaldi Suites, Kelly’s Brighton Marina, Inn at Cape Kiwanda, Tillamook Forest Center, Tillamook Cheese Factory, Wheeler on the Bay Lodge,and Blue Heron French Cheese Company.“As the online reviews were read at the awards luncheon, it became clear that creating a memorable visitor experience and providing top-notch customer service are key to a successful destination,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director for Visit Tillamook Coast, the county’s tourism organization. “And certainly these seven organizations continually achieve that.”

Online reviews are the new word of mouth, said Devlin.“We used to take recommendations from friends and family about where to go on vacation, shop or dine,” said Devlin. “Now, 85 percent of travelers will first read up to 10 online reviews before making a choice. They are listening to people they’ve never met, and relying on those opinions, experiences and testimonials. That’s why paying attention to online reviews is so important for tourism businesses.”

Outside of Multnomah County, Tillamook County had one of the highest number of businesses on the list.