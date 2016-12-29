SCAM ALERT – Caller states they are from Tillamook Process Service and Caller ID falsely shows Tillamook Co.

**** SCAM ALERT ****** SCAM ALERT ******

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is starting to get calls regarding a new scam that being attempted in Tillamook County at this time!

The caller states they are from the Tillamook Processing Service and that they have papers to serve. The Caller ID even identifies as Tillamook County. During the call they begin to ask questions, attempting to obtain personal information. With this information, the scammer could then attempt some form of ID Theft or Fraud.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office nor it’s Civil Department uses a Processing Service. All of our Civil Papers are delivered by deputies, who, if they call, will identify themselves as such. The only information the deputy will seek is a location to physically hand you the papers and this is only done when the address they have is incorrect or you have moved.

Do NOT give any personal information, including date of birth, social security number, bank account numbers, etc to any individual stating they are from the Tillamook Processing Service