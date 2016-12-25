Pirates cruise to Toledo Beach Bash

The Neah-Kah-Nie basketball team felt it needed a Beach Bash, so they headed to Toledo for the annual holiday basketball tournament.

The Eddyville Charter School Eagles entered Tuesday’s game with a 3-3 record. The Pirated played Gervais Wednesday. No results were reported.

Vernonia pulls away, 64-45

Clay Sullivan scored 25 points Saturday to lead the Vernonia Loggers to a 64-45 victory over Neah-Kah-Nie in Rockaway Beach.

The ninth-ranked Loggers had trouble shaking off the Pirates in the first half.

When Vernonia opened the game with a 17-point first quarter, the Pirates had 13, just four points behind.

In the second quarter, it was Neah-Kah-Nie taking a 23-22 lead with just over three minutes left in the half that seemed to spark the visitors, going on a 14-4 run.

The Loggers kept the pressure up in the third quarter, building up to a 21-point lead with four minutes left.

Max Halverson led the Pirates with 19 points, while Colby Hixson had 12 – including eight in the first quarter.