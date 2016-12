Newly-elected officials will become official on Jan. 3, according to Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil.

She said a swearing-in ceremony for candidates who prevailed in the May 17 primary election, and Nov. 8 general election, is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Ave., Circuit Court Room 102, in Tillamook.

The public is welcome to attend.