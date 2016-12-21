ODFW Access and Habitat Program reps needed

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is currently accepting applications for several positions on the statewide board and regional councils for the Access and Habitat Program. Apply by Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 to be considered.

The positions being recruited are:

Landowner Representative, Statewide A&H Board

Landowner Representative, North Willamette Regional Council

Landowner Representative, Deschutes Klamath Regional Council

Landowner Representative, South Willamette Regional Council

To apply, use either the Board Application or Regional Council Application on the Access and Habitat Get Involved webpage and follow the instructions.

All positions are volunteer. People with an interest and experience in forestry, agriculture or ranching, and hunting and wildlife conservation are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be willing and able to work collaboratively with landowners, sportsmen’s groups, ODFW staff and other government agencies to facilitate the A&H Program.

Regional council applicants should live or work in the region they want to represent (see map). Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business.

Statewide board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. They meet four times each year in various communities throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.

The Board is made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives, and the Chair — who review and recommend wildlife habitat improvement and hunting access projects to the Commission.

The Access and Habitat Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses. Funds are distributed through grants to individual and corporate landowners, conservation organizations, and others for wildlife habitat improvement and projects to provide hunter access throughout the state.

Contact Isaac Sanders at (503) 947-6087 or visit http://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp for application forms and more information.