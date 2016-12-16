Men’s group meeting in Manzanita, Dec. 18

A men’s group meeting is set for Dec. 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Center for Contemplative Arts, at 300 Division St. in Manzanita.

Who: Men

What: An inclusive Men’s Group here in North County

Where: Center for Contemplative Arts in Manzanita

When: This coming Sunday evening, December 18th, 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Why: It would benefit all to experience a more diverse circle of men – all

ages – all walks of life – all points of view – let’s expand the

possibilities.

How: Some of have been meeting together for eight years. Others are new to the process. Either way, each man adds to the evening, according to group participants.

“We all have connection to a vast knowledge,” group organizers said. “The group intelligence is more expansive than the individual awareness. There is a great release and power in sharing our wisdom and our vulnerabilities.”

The group is confidential, inclusive and diverse and new men are always welcome, meeting representatives added.

“Bring yourself, be yourself, add yourself to the mix,” organizers said. “See what happens.”