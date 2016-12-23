Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/11/2016

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Assisted T CSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.

12/12/2016

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.

Assisted T CSO with a report of harassment in Nehalem.

Assisted T CSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.

12/14/2016

Assisted OSP with a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.

Had a vehicle towed in Wheeler.

12/15/2016

Assisted T CSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

12/16/2016

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical

call in Manzanita.

Assisted T CSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted T CSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.

12/17/2016

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Assisted OSP with a non-injury MV A on Hwy 101 in Nehalem