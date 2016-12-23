12/11/2016
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted T CSO with a residential alarm in Neahkahnie.
12/12/2016
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.
Assisted T CSO with a report of harassment in Nehalem.
Assisted T CSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.
12/14/2016
Assisted OSP with a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.
Had a vehicle towed in Wheeler.
12/15/2016
Assisted T CSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
12/16/2016
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical
call in Manzanita.
Assisted T CSO with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted T CSO with a commercial alarm in Bayside Gardens.
12/17/2016
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Assisted OSP with a non-injury MV A on Hwy 101 in Nehalem
Manzanita Public Safety Log
