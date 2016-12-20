Lt. McCraw’s update: Rain and recycling

And then the rains came! Tillamook received 3.19”, Oceanside 2.31, Astoria Airport 2.14, Tillamook Airport 2.10. Of course the Coast Range totals were higher, Lees Camp 4.00, Hebo 3.72, and Nehalem River at Foss 3.64.



By Lt. Gordon McCraw

Emergency Management Director

As you would have expected, the rivers reacted to the heavy rain with very rapid increased flow rates. Fortunately the rain ended which is allowing the rivers to crest before topping Flood Stage.

The Wilson River is at 10.83’, Flood Stage is 12’; Trask River is at 13.58, Flood Stage is 15’; the Nehalem River is at 11.19’, Flood is 13’. The heavy rains have caused some minor slides throughout the county including on the Trask and Kilchis River Roads with debris in one lane in spots. Brooten Road in Pacific City and on Hwy 101 at milepost Z47 also has debris and Alderbrook Rd at Possetti is close because of flooding in that area.

So, now what, well, the front has pushed inland and now a ridge of high pressure will move in which will help dry things out and bring partly cloudy skies later today and tonight. This will allow the temperatures to drop tonight leading to patchy fog and frost, with the low down around the mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow. This could also give some patchy ice through the passes tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow looks sunny, after the fog clears, and 50, but another front will push in clouds and a chance of rain late tomorrow night into Thursday with the rain continuing into Thursday night as the snow level begins to drop down to around 2000’. Friday, behind the front, we see scattered showers and Friday night, with the lows dropping to near 34, the snow level will fall to around 1500’ so more snow is possible in the Coast Range passes into Saturday morning.

Christmas Day, well, the models seem to be getting closer to showing another high pressure ridge building in which spells party sunny skies Sunday with a high near 41, mostly cloudy that night, the low near 33! Monday also looks partly sunny and 43.

Tillamook County Solid Waste announces opportunities for community recycling for 2017

Tillamook County Solid Waste (TCSW) announces that due to popular public response, the community recycling trailer will continue the services currently in practice into the New Year.

“The pilot project of this service has been overwhelmingly successful,” states David McCall, TCSW Program Manager, “we are excited to be able to continue to offer this community service.”

Local communities may expect to find the recycling trailer in their neighborhoods on the following days and times:

The 1st Sunday of the month: (except January which will be January 8) Rockaway Beach, next to the public works building on 3rd St., 8-10am; Garibaldi, next to the Parkside Café, 11am-1pm; and Bay City just off Hwy 101, next to Ortiz signs, 2pm- 4pm.

The 3rd Saturday at the Neskowin Wayside, 9am-1pm.

The 3rd Thursday, at the Beaver Thrift Shop, 11am-3pm.

The 3rd Sunday: In Wheeler next to the Post office, 9am-11am; and, Nehalem at the downtown parking lot, noon-2pm.

For more information visit the TCSW website at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/solidwaste or phone at 503.815.3975 or email recycle@co.tillamook.or.us.