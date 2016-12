Lt. McCraw’s update: Heavy rain and snowmelt, flood watch

A quick look at our area rivers forecasts shows the flow rates are starting to increase but the graphs created after 1:00pm today (fairly recently updated) takes none of the rivers even to Action Stage.

By Lt. Gordon McCraw

Emergency Management Director

We should continue to keep monitoring the situation for any new updates or changes and stay alert for potential increased flooding potential.

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Portland OR

227 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2016

…HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT WILL HEIGHTEN FLOOD POTENTIAL ACROSS

SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON…

A WET AND MILD FRONT WILL PUSH INTO THE REGION MONDAY. RAIN WILL

BE HEAVY AT TIMES MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

RAINFALL OF 3 TO 5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE COAST AND COASTAL

MOUNTAINS…WITH 2 TO 3 INCHES OVER THE CASCADES. FOR THE INTERIOR

LOWLANDS…RAINFALL OF AN INCH TO INCH AND A HALF CAN BE EXPECTED.

AT THE SAME TIME…SNOW LEVELS WILL BE RISING ON MONDAY…REACHING

NEAR 6000 FEET MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY. THIS WARMER

AIR…COMBINED WITH THE RAIN…WILL LEAD TO SNOWMELT. SIGNIFICANT

SNOWMELT WILL OCCUR ON THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS…AND THE FOOTHILLS

OF THE CASCADES. SNOW LEVELS WILL DROP BACK TO AROUND 3000 FEET ON

TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

ACROSS URBAN AREAS…RAIN…COMBINED WITH THE MELTING OF ICE AND

SNOW…WILL LEAD TO RISING LEVELS ON SMALL STREAMS. ALSO…EXPECT

PONDING OF WATERS IN AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE.

IN ALL…THERE IS MODERATE POTENTIAL OF SOME FLOODING ON RIVERS

AND STREAMS DRAINING THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS…AND LOW TO MODERATE

POTENTIAL ON STREAMS AND RIVERS ACROSS THE INTERIOR LATER MONDAY

NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY.

PERSONS LIVING ALONG RIVERS DRAINING THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS AND

WILLAPA HILLS SHOULD PAY ATTENTION FOR ANY UPDATES AND POTENTIAL

FLOODING LATER MONDAY INTO TUESDAY.

Flood Watch

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PORTLAND OR

1251 PM PST MON DEC 19 2016

…MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS AS WELL AS

LOCALIZED URBAN FLOODING LATER TONIGHT AND TUESDAY…

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST

WASHINGTON…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST

WASHINGTON…INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS…IN NORTHWEST

OREGON…CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON…CENTRAL

OREGON COAST…CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY…COAST RANGE OF

NORTHWEST OREGON…GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA…LOWER

COLUMBIA…NORTH OREGON COAST AND SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY. IN

SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON…GREATER VANCOUVER AREA…I-5 CORRIDOR

IN COWLITZ COUNTY…SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND WILLAPA HILLS.

FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON – RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION THIS EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN IS

EXPECTED IN THE COAST RANGE AND WILLAPA HILLS. ONE TO TWO INCHES

IS EXPECTED IN THE WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND LOWER COLUMBIA REGION.

THE HEAVY RAIN COMBINED WITH SNOWMELT RUNOFF WILL RESULT IN

SHARP RISES ON RIVERS, STREAMS AND CREEKS. LOCALIZED URBAN

FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY LATE THIS EVENING WHEN

THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS EXPECTED. RIVERS OF MOST CONCERN AT THIS

TIME ARE RIVERS DRAINING THE EAST AND WEST SLOPES OF THE COAST

RANGE AND JOHNSON CREEK IN THE PORTLAND METRO AREA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON

CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE

FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE

PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

LANDSLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THIS FLOOD EVENT.

PEOPLE…STRUCTURES AND ROADS LOCATED BELOW STEEP SLOPES…IN

CANYONS AND NEAR THE MOUTHS OF CANYONS MAY BE AT SERIOUS RISK

FROM RAPIDLY MOVING LANDSLIDES.

High Wind Warning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PORTLAND OR

1242 PM PST MON DEC 19 2016

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY FOR THE CENTRAL AND NORTH OREGON AND SOUTH WASHINGTON

COASTS…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND

WARNING…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY.

* WINDS: SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS 55 TO

65 MPH. THE GUSTS WILL BE STRONGEST ALONG EXPOSED BEACHES AND

HEADLANDS.

* TIMING: 7 PM MONDAY THROUGH 4 AM TUESDAY.

* LOCATIONS INCLUDE: ASTORIA…TILLAMOOK…LINCOLN CITY…

NEWPORT…FLORENCE…RAYMOND…LONG BEACH…OCEAN PARK

* IMPACTS: WINDS MAY PRODUCE SPOTTY POWER OUTAGES AND DAMAGE ANY

UNSECURED OBJECTS LIKE DECK PATIO AND CONSTRUCTION SCAFFOLDING.

THE STRONG WINDS MAY ALSO POSE A SAFETY HAZARD TO HIGH PROFILE

VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED

OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS

OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.

High Surf Advisory

COASTAL HAZARD MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PORTLAND OR

1242 PM PST MON DEC 19 2016

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY THE

NORTH OREGON AND SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A HIGH SURF

ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY.

* SEAS…19 TO 21 FT WITH A DOMINANT PERIOD AROUND 14 SECONDS.

* IMPACTS…LARGE BREAKING WAVES ALONG THE COAST WILL LEAD TO

INCREASED WAVE RUN-UP ON BEACHES. WAVES WILL HAVE THE ABILITY TO

WASH OVER LARGE ROCKS AND JETTIES. THESE WAVES CAN BE

ERRATIC…UNPREDICTABLE…AND MOVE LARGE LOGS STUCK ON THE BEACH

FROM PREVIOUS STORMS THAT HAVE CAUGHT BEACH-GOERS OFF GUARD IN

THE PAST. USE EXTRA CAUTION NEAR THE SURF ZONE AS THESE LARGE

WAVES WILL ALSO BE CAPABLE OF SWEEPING PEOPLE INTO THE FRIGID

AND TURBULENT OCEAN WATERS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY MEANS THAT HIGH SURF WILL AFFECT BEACHES IN

THE ADVISORY AREA…PRODUCING RIP CURRENTS AND LOCALIZED BEACH

EROSION.