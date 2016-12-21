Loggers bomb Lady Pirates for win

Neah-Kah-Nie hit the same number of baskets as visiting Vernonia Saturday.

They scored one more point than the visiting Lady Loggers at the free throw line.

However, it was three-point baskets where the visitors dominated on the way to a 35-20 Northwest League win.

The Loggers had six. Neah-Kah-Nie had none.

That 18-0 edge was more than enough for the victory.

Maddie Lambert finished with 10 points, tying with Vernonia’s Megan Ely for high scorer. Alex Woodward had five, Katie Clifford put in three and Sarita Booth finished with two points.

Neah-Kah-Nie had a 4-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Loggers hit three threes back-to-back-to-back the break the game open and take a 20-8 halftime lead.

The Pirates will be on the road Tuesday at the Toledo Beach Bash playing Siletz Valley in an 8 a.m. contest.

The Pirates return to Toledo for a battle with Elmira for a 6 p.m. tonight.

Then the girls from Neah-Kah-Nie will get some time off before they have to play at Jewell Dec. 27 in a 2:30 p.m. contest.

The Pirates will return to a regular league schedule Jan. 3 when the team travels to Knappa for a 6 p.m. contest with the Loggers.