Letter: To all

I recently followed a link to an article which stated that in our presidential election we had a choice between a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” or a “wolf in wolf’s clothing.”

I feel that is an excellent description of our candidate choices.

Many people wouldn’t be freaking out so much if the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” had been elected, but we still would have had a “wolf” leading us into more war, continued widening disparity between the 99 percent and the 1 percent, and continuing ecological destruction of our planet that is our only home.

Carry on, all you activists in city, county, state and nation, to create a just and equitable world for all of us.

ohm peace namaste

Lucy Brook, Nehalem