Letter: Consider culture for end of year giving

As a very eventful 2016 draws to a close, I encourage members of our community to consider culture – and the Oregon Cultural Trust – for their end-of- year giving.

During times of great change, culture helps keep us centered. Regardless of what is happening in the world, we have our culture – our music, our books and our heritage –to bring us together. Here in Oregon, we also have the unique opportunity to receive a tax credit when we support culture. Just make a donation to one of 1400+ qualified cultural groups across the state, like our very own Lincoln City Cultural Center, then match it with a gift to the Cultural Trust. Come tax time, you’ll receive a tax credit for your donation to the Cultural Trust.

You double the impact of your donation for free. No other state in the union rewards its citizens for investing in culture!

This year, donations to the Cultural Trust had a direct impact on our community’s livability and economy. A total of 149 grants totaling $2.9 million were awarded to Oregon’s cultural nonprofits, including $13,353 to the Oregon Coast Council of the Art; $11,298 to the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition; $14,692 to the Polk County

Cultural Coalition; $9,030 to the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition; $17,260 to the Yamhill County Cultural Coalition; and $6,873 to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

The Cultural Trust envisions an Oregon that champions and invests in creative expression and cultural exchange, driving innovation and opportunity for all. Our mission is to lead Oregon in cultivating, growing and valuing culture as an integral part of communities.

Please help us protect Oregon’s famous quality of life by supporting local cultural groups and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Sincerely,

Niki Price

Lincoln City Cultural Center Executive Director

Co-Chair, Lincoln County Cultural Coalition