Lady Pirates blow away Blue Jays

Lambert leads NKN to second win

Neah-Kah-Nie found something Tuesday.

The girls basketball team found a victory, beating Jewell on the road by a 47-24 margin.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter, then added another dozen points by halftime for a 30-4 lead.

Jewell came back with 15 points in the third quarter, cutting the Pirates’ lead to just 37-19 going into the final quarter.

The visitors outscored the Jays by a 10-5 margin in the final eight minutes to cement the win.

Maddie Lambert led Neah-Kah-Nie scorers with 17 points, while Katie Clifford added 12. Esmerelda Ramirez scored nine points, while Alicia Cruz Lilly finished with four. Myka Longmire and Mara Soans each scored two points.

Gabi Morales led the Jays with seven points, while Heidi Hollenbach had six.

The victory improved the Pirates’ record to 2-4 for the season, while Jewell, a 1A school in the Casco League, fell to 4-4.

The Pirates resume Northwest League play Jan. 3 when they play at Knappa.

The Pirates play 24 hours later at home against City Christian at 6 p.m., followed by a road trip Friday to play Columbia Christian at 6 p.m.