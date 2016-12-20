Input on forestland lawsuit encouraged at county commission meeting in Manzanita

The following was submitted by Elizabeth Summers:
Please come to the TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ BOARD MEETING at the Manzanita City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon.
The Linn County class action lawsuit could detrimentally change how Oregon State Forests are managed. This could have serious consequences for our drinking water, watersheds, as well as fish and wildlife habitat. This is an important issue.
I encourage EVERYONE who is concerned about the commissioners decision to opt in to the Linn County Lawsuit to come and speak up about your concerns. I encourage everyone to give testimony to the potential (and probable) damaging effects this lawsuit will have on our forests. Show your support for opting out of the Linn County Lawsuit. Testimony can be given during the public comment section of the meeting. Public comment on non-agenda items (to which this applies) is at the very beginning of the meeting. There is also public comment at the end of the meeting. Please arrive early and sign up to speak.
Everyone is encouraged to request that the commissioners have a re-vote on the issue, that would help us get it on the agenda at a future meeting.
https://www.change.org/p/tilla
sprayed. They do not experience the effect of toxic spray in the water, the mud slides and flooding in the winter, the sitation of the streams and rivers, the dying off of wildlife and fish…and the loss of forests. We are, in fact, even forgetting what the word “forest” means. It is not acres of homogeneous trees. A few of us were lucky enough to know forests as children, to play in them and learn from them. This is a “value” beyond money that we hope to share with our children’s children.We still have time. Contact your County Commissioners. Ask them to opt out of the Linn County law suit. Ask them not to support a forest management policy
destructive to the place where we live. For more detailed information on this issue see November Hipfish article by former Clackamas County Commissioner, Helen Westbrook.[Gwendolyn Endicott, Nehalem River Valley]