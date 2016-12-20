Input on forestland lawsuit encouraged at county commission meeting in Manzanita

The following was submitted by Elizabeth Summers:

Please come to the TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ BOARD MEETING at the Manzanita City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon.

The Linn County class action lawsuit could detrimentally change how Oregon State Forests are managed. This could have serious consequences for our drinking water, watersheds, as well as fish and wildlife habitat. This is an important issue.

I encourage EVERYONE who is concerned about the commissioners decision to opt in to the Linn County Lawsuit to come and speak up about your concerns. I encourage everyone to give testimony to the potential (and probable) damaging effects this lawsuit will have on our forests. Show your support for opting out of the Linn County Lawsuit. Testimony can be given during the public comment section of the meeting. Public comment on non-agenda items (to which this applies) is at the very beginning of the meeting. There is also public comment at the end of the meeting. Please arrive early and sign up to speak.

Everyone is encouraged to request that the commissioners have a re-vote on the issue, that would help us get it on the agenda at a future meeting.

destructive to the place where we live. For more detailed information on this issue see November Hipfish article by former Clackamas County Commissioner, Helen Westbrook.[Gwendolyn Endicott, Nehalem River Valley] SIGN THE PETITION https://www.change.org/p/tilla mook-county-commissioners-mark -labhart-opting-out-of-the-lin n-county-class-action-suit?rec ruiter=280411401&utm_source=sh are_petition&utm_medium=email& utm_campaign=share_email_respo nsive More information by Gwendolyn Endicott:SUED FOR OUR TREES BY GWENDOLYNMany people are not aware of the $1.4 billion “Linn County” class action law suit filed against the State of Oregon. Nor are they aware of the impact it could have on the place where we live. If the suit succeeds, Oregon Department of Forestry will be under pressure to operate much like the timber industry in order to squeeze more logging revenue out of state managed forests. The mandate to ODF will be to log,mostly clearcut, for greater revenue. We will lose the goal of balance with other “values” such as environment, species protection and recreation .Look around you at the clearcut hills. More of this is what we would be choosing.But wait, we don’t even have to choose. In fact, if we say nothing, since it is a class action suit naming 15 counties including Clackamas and Tillamook, we will just silently slide right along with the pack. Incidentally this suit, although called by a county name, was backed and financed by the timber industry.The hard truth for some of us is that the timber industry does not live with the consequence of their actions. They do not live with hills that have been denuded andsprayed. They do not experience the effect of toxic spray in the water, the mud slides and flooding in the winter, the sitation of the streams and rivers, the dying off of wildlife and fish…and the loss of forests. We are, in fact, even forgetting what the word “forest” means. It is not acres of homogeneous trees. A few of us were lucky enough to know forests as children, to play in them and learn from them. This is a “value” beyond money that we hope to share with our children’s children.We still have time. Contact your County Commissioners. Ask them to opt out of the Linn County law suit. Ask them not to support a forest management policydestructive to the place where we live. For more detailed information on this issue see November Hipfish article by former Clackamas County Commissioner, Helen Westbrook.[Gwendolyn Endicott, Nehalem River Valley]

Thank you,

E. Summers