Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church is supplying Grub Club lunches for children during the Christmas holidays.

If your child needs a lunch or lunches, please call the church at 503-368-5612.

The lunches will be supplied from Dec. 19-23, and Dec. 27-30, from noon to 12:30 each of those days.

The church is located at the corner of Tenth and A Streets in Nehalem.