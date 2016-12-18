Free first day hike at Oswald West State Park, Jan. 1

The following is a news release from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD):

Nehalem, OR — For the sixth year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day.

Hike time: 9 a.m.

Starting location: Main parking area at the Short Sands Beach Trailhead

Terrain and length of trail: Moderate, three-mile hike.

Contact information: 503-428-6736

Additional details: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the historic Beach Bill with a hike along Short Sand Creek and a portion of the Cape Falcon Trail.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing. In case of inclement weather, the park should be contacted directly to find out about cancellation.

This year, OPRD is asking participants to share photos of their First Day Hike via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes for Twitter and Instagram or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. Images can also be e-mailed to social.oprd@oregon.gov.