County commission to meet in Manzanita and Nehalem

Here’s what’s on the Tillamook County Commission’s upcoming schedule, including meetings in Manzanita, Dec. 21, and Nehalem, Feb. 15, both at noon.

The commissioners are set to meet with the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon for their quarterly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Spirit Mountain Casino, Room Mololla B, 27100 SW Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde.

The commissioners will hold a workshop on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at 10 a.m. with John Upton for a quarterly report on Tillamook County’s Retirement Plan.

The workshop will be held in the commissioners’ meeting Room B in the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook.

The county’s holiday schedule and the AFSCME Union Agreement designate Dec. 24, 2016 as a holiday. Therefore, the Tillamook County Courthouse, Public Works, Community Development, Surveyor’s office, Tillamook Library, Health Department and clinics, and administrative offices in the jail and justice facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 to allow employees this time off.

The Tillamook County Courthouse, Public Works, Community Development, Surveyor’s office,

Tillamook Library, Health Department and clinics, and administrative offices in the jail and justice facility will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 for the Christmas holiday and on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for the New Year’s holiday.

The commissioners’ afternoon board meeting schedule is as follows:

Dec. 21, 2016 North County – Manzanita City Hall

Jan.11, 2017 South County – Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church

Feb. 15, 2017 North County – Nehalem City Hall

The afternoon meetings are scheduled to begin at noon.



Retiring Commission Chairperson Mark Labhart said he will not be at the Manzanita City Hall meeting.

Commissioner-elect David Yamamoto joins the board Jan. 1.