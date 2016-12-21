Community recycling extended with the New Year

Tillamook County Solid Waste (TCSW) announced that due to popular public response, the community recycling trailer will continue the services currently in practice into the New Year.

“The pilot project of this service has been overwhelmingly successful,” said David McCall, TCSW program manager. “We are excited to be able to continue to offer this community service.”

Local communities may expect to find the recycling trailer in their neighborhoods:

The 1st Sunday of the month: (except January, which will be Jan. 8) Rockaway Beach , next to the public works building on 3rd St., 8-10 a.m.; Garibaldi , next to the Parkside Café, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Bay City just off Hwy 101, next to Ortiz signs, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

For more information visit the TCSW website at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/solidwaste, phone at 503.815.3975 or email recycle@co.tillamook.or.us.