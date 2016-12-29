Community News Briefs

Thursday, Dec. 29

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Friday, Dec. 30

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Manzanita Film Series: 7:30 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 Refreshments available for purchase.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 12 p.m. at Manzanita City Park on 3rd St. Free.

Sandune Pub New Year’s Eve Party: 9 p.m. at Sandune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue

Manzanita. Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 at the Sandune Pub’s New Year’s Eve Party, featuring Karaoke From Hell where you can sing karaoke… with a live band! Cover charge. Fun begins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Polar Plunge: 11 a.m. at Manzanita Beach in Manzanita. North end of Manzanita Beach (give yourself extra time to walk up there if you cannot park close).

Things to remember: 1. It is a Fun Raiser (only); 2. If you never have you should, these things are fun and fun is good! 3. Those that PLUNGE together YOUNGE together. Anyone can join in with us, it is an unorganized/organized event with no affiliation to anything except fun!

Monday, Jan. 2

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3:30 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Meditation: 5 – 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Meditation with Scripture: 10 – 11 a.m. Every Tuesday with Lectio Divina, Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-3846.

Writing Lounge: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lessons: 3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook: 5 – 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

T’ai Chi – Yang, long form: 10 -11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St. in Manzanita. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty 503-368-7651.

Volunteer Work Party: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Historic American Legion Cemetery in Nehalem. Free. Contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.