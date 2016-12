Clarification:

In the story, Wetland restoration project cuts the ribbon, published in the Dec. 8, edition of the North Coast Citizen, Chad Allen should have been identified as president of the Tillamook Bay Habitat & Estuary Improvement District, which is responsible for the Southern Flow Corridor (SFC) Project oversight consistency. Allen is also the district’s SFC Project co-manager. The North Coast Citizen is happy to set the record straight.