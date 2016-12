Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 8 p.m.



…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING.

* TIMING…SNOW DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO THIS EVENING.

* SNOW LEVELS…STARTING OUT AROUND 1000 FT THIS AFTERNOON THEN RISING TO ABOVE 2000 FT THIS EVENING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…1 TO 4 INCHES WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS ABOVE ABOUT 1500 FT.

* IMPACTS…SNOW MAY ACCUMULATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ON PASSES AND MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS IF TRAVELING THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON OR EVENING.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

For full details, view this message on the web.