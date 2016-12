Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00AM Monday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE WILLAPA HILLS AND THE COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST AND WESTERN CENTRAL OREGON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT.

* LIGHT SNOW DEVELOPING LATER THIS AFTERNOON OVER THE WILLAPA HILLS…SPREADING SOUTHWARD TONIGHT. SNOW WILL GRADUALLY COME TO AN END EARLY SUNDAY EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF HIGHWAY 22.

* ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.

* SNOW LEVELS…STARTING AROUND 2000 FEET THIS EVENING… THEN DROPPING TO 500 FEET OR LOWER LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS…SNOW WILL ACCUMULATE ON ROADS AND MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. BREEZY WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING SNOW AND OCCASIONALLY LOWER VISIBILITY ON SUNDAY.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.