Advisory: Heavy Rain and snowmelt will heighten flood potential across SW Washington and NW Oregon

…HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT WILL HEIGHTEN FLOOD POTENTIAL ACROSS SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON…

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Portland OR

A WET AND MILD FRONT WILL PUSH INTO THE REGION MONDAY. RAIN WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

RAINFALL OF 3 TO 5 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE COAST AND COASTAL MOUNTAINS…WITH 2 TO 3 INCHES OVER THE CASCADES. FOR THE INTERIOR LOWLANDS…RAINFALL OF AN INCH TO INCH AND A HALF CAN BE EXPECTED.

AT THE SAME TIME…SNOW LEVELS WILL BE RISING ON MONDAY…REACHING NEAR 6000 FEET MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY. THIS WARMER AIR…COMBINED WITH THE RAIN…WILL LEAD TO SNOWMELT. SIGNIFICANT SNOWMELT WILL OCCUR ON THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS…AND THE FOOTHILLS OF THE CASCADES. SNOW LEVELS WILL DROP BACK TO AROUND 3000 FEET ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

ACROSS URBAN AREAS…RAIN…COMBINED WITH THE MELTING OF ICE AND SNOW…WILL LEAD TO RISING LEVELS ON SMALL STREAMS. ALSO…EXPECT PONDING OF WATERS IN AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE.

IN ALL…THERE IS MODERATE POTENTIAL OF SOME FLOODING ON RIVERS AND STREAMS DRAINING THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS…AND LOW TO MODERATE POTENTIAL ON STREAMS AND RIVERS ACROSS THE INTERIOR LATER MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY.

PERSONS LIVING ALONG RIVERS DRAINING THE COASTAL MOUNTAINS AND WILLAPA HILLS SHOULD PAY ATTENTION FOR ANY UPDATES AND POTENTIAL FLOODING LATER MONDAY INTO TUESDAY.

