Public meeting tonight on proposed Botts Marsh purchase

There is a public meeting to discuss the proposed Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) acquisition of Botts Marsh wetland starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 15, at Wheeler City Hall, 775 Nehalem Blvd.

The following is from the Wheeler Citizens for Responsible Development (CRD):

In Wheeler CRD’s analysis, an acquisition of this land by LNCT would be the best and highest use for this land. A site map follows (see note below). Please note that (from the map) this includes only the wetlands, not the mill site.

Because time is very short, we encourage everyone to send an email to the Wheeler City Manager Geoff Wullschlager in support of LNCT’s acquisition of Bott’s Marsh with a copy to Nancy Chase, LCNT Board Member.

There is a public meeting to discuss the acquisition to be held at Wheeler City Hall, 775 Nehalem Blvd, November 15, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. This is very late notice but try to attend if you can.

To re-iterate, please send an email to Geoff Wullschlager, Wheeler City Manager, at citymgrwheeler@nehalemtel.net with a copy to Nancy Chase at nchase34@gmail.com and voice your enthusiastic support for this acquisition.

Ralph Thomas, P.E. (retired)

Wheeler CRD