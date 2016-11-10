Manzanita Cash Mob to the rescue this weekend

Tornado? Phooey! Manzanita is back in business and calling all shoppers.

A Cash Mob is scheduled for the coastal community from 11 a.m.– 4 p.m Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants are asked to meet at the Manzanita Visitors Center (at the bottom of Laneda Ave.) at 11 a.m. and spend a minimum of $25 at local merchants.

Those spending $50 or more will be entered into a prize drawing after submitting their receipts to the visitors center. The shopping spree is intended to help Manzanita businesses struggling after a tornado ripped through downtown last month.

“The Manzanita Cash Mob is all about offering a helping hand to Manzanita by bringing business and funds into the community,” said Kim Bergstrom, Manzanita Beach Life slow movement founder and The Houses on Manzanita Beach owner. “In a very fun way.”

Bergstrom explained Cash Mob is derived from “Flash Mob” – when a group of people shows up suddenly to dance or perform in a public space. Cash Mobs target local businesses to give merchants an economic boost. She added it’s a great way to get started on early holiday shopping.

Organizers said major specials are being offered during the event including dog items at Four Paws on the Beach, tableware at Finnesterre, books at Cloud and Leaf, and sessions at Spa Manzanita or Yoga Roots Studio. Lodging discounts for the weekend’s stay are being offered at Inn at Manzanita, Manzanita Beach Getaway Vacation Rentals and more.

For more information call the visitors center at 503-812-5510 or visit Bergstrom’s blog.