DUI-related accident near Wheeler could turn fatal

A DUI-related head-on collision just south of Wheeler on Sunday afternoon could turn into a vehicular homicide charge for the 24-year-old female driver of a U-Haul truck, according to Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John King.
By Ann Powers
editor@northcoastcitizen.com
“They were bad all over,” King said of the injuries sustained by the 35-year-old male victim driving a white Toyota Camry in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 101 near MP Z-46. “It could go fatal.”
King said the identities of those involved are not yet being released pending the outcome of the male driver’s injuries, who was airlifted to Portland’s Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU) in critical condition. The female driver also sustained injuries, but was released from Tillamook Regional Medical Center (TRMC).
Emergency teams used the Jaws of Life to extricate both victims.
Officials said the U-Haul driver was traveling northbound when she crossed over the lane and struck the Toyota. She is currently charged with DUI, assault and reckless driving, King added.
The highway was closed down for about one hour after the accident occurred at 3:36 p.m.
In addition to OSP, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, Rockaway Beach Police Department, Rockaway Beach Fire Department and two TRMC ambulances responded to the scene, according to officials.
Any updates on the driver in the Toyota?
He’s still fighting for his life and had to have his leg amputated :-/
Hi June,
Would you please give me a call? I’m the reporter on the story and would like to do an update. My work number is 503-842-7535. My cell is 530-249-5970. My email is editor@northcoastcitizen.com. Thanks, Ann Powers, Tillamook Headlight Herald and North Coast Citizen.
I wreck happened right in front of us. I wish people would STOP USING DRUGS AND DRIVING. I stopped being a EMT because of the sensless slaughter on the roads by impaired drivers.
The gentleman had absolutely no chance of avoiding the collision. My heart goes out to his family.
Hi Sally,
